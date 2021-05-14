'Broken But Beautiful 3' teaser out: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee starrer takes viewers on a journey of love and longing

Broken But Beautiful seasons 1 and 2 created a special place in the hearts of the viewers. The show has been praised by fans and critics alike for its touching love story, unconventional story-telling, soulful songs, and brilliant performances. Since the announcement of season 3 with a new story and different actors, fans have been thirsting for updates and sneak peeks.

Starring the superstar of television Sidharth Shukla and debutant Sonia Rathee, the digital platform ALTBalaji along with 11 influencers, released the teaser of Broken But Beautiful 3’ at 11:11 AM on their social media handles. 11:11 is a number associated with dreams and wishes coming true. Right now there can’t be a bigger wish from us, than for the world to heal itself. Just like the protagonists do, after their world crashes.

The teaser talks about love, obsession, heartbreak and the inevitable love triangle. The teaser caption reads, "Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hain. Sometimes what you want, may not be what you need!"

The teaser showcases the romantic journey of Agastya and Rumi – how they came close to each other and rose the roller-coaster of emotions. 11 social media influencers — Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Shefali Bagga, Priya Mallik, Nikita Sharma, Reem Sameer, Pooja Banerjee, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Miss Malini, shared the teaser simultaneously on their platforms.

Only yesterday, the makers launched the character poster of Sonia Rathee as Rumi, giving viewers a glimpse into the privileged life Rumi Desai. Rumi, the daughter of an industrialist, makes her acting debut in a play directed by Agastya.

Starring Sidharth Shukla & Sonia Rathee, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is the broken love story of Agastya and Rumi. The series showcases the ups and downs in their relationship, which highlights the tag line that — obsession never ends, but rather shifts. The love story of BBB3 highlights the thought that it is more empowering to fall out of love, rather than in it. Which makes the story relatable to anyone who has had their heartbroken.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari, and directed by Priyanka Ghose, the upcoming web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3' featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will stream from 29th May 2021 only on ALTBalaji.