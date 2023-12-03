Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trends, fans slam makers, say 'we will not forgive you', here's why

Boycott TMKOC trends on social media after Dayaben portrayed by Disha Vakani didn't appear as makers promised fans her return to show.

In the long-running series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, several new characters have been introduced, yet the absence of Dayaben portrayed by Disha Vakani has persisted for years. Show producer Asit Modi frequently discussed Dayaben's return, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her comeback.

Despite reports hinting at her return during Diwali, fans have once again faced disappointment. Consequently, there's a growing demand among some viewers to boycott the show (TMKOC Boycott) due to this ongoing unresolved issue.

In the recent episode, it was seen that the entire Gokuldham society including Jethalal and Tappu were waiting for Dayaben's arrival. Dayaben's brother Sundarlal promised them but again everyone was disappointed. Jethalal also got angry at Sunderlal. Tappu would even say that he would never talk to his maternal uncle.

true no one can replace disha vakani mam #BoycottTMKOC https://t.co/SsZomc6Fbd — Yukti agarwal (@Yuktiag03015693) December 3, 2023

Are sab log @AsitKumarrModi iske set par jao aur tod fod karo tabhi isko akal https://t.co/H2zJ7zCd7A popatlal ki shaadi hone deta na daya ko lara wtf is wrong with bloody makers @sabtv — (@NupurSethi22) December 3, 2023

Tmkoc bestest ever tv serial to boring show now.downfall is real. #BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/AYEetGzEix — Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) December 3, 2023

When we were addicted to this og show. #BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/jEMQ62ILpm — Mayur () December 3, 2023

Again Daya didn't return, now nobody want to watch this show, I already left 2-3 years before. Amazed to see Dilip sir's acting still after this.#BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/oZWzHP7iNM — TEJAS (@Tejas0009) December 3, 2023

Jethalal gets all teary on TMKOC. Now, #BoycottTMKOC is trending as fans demand an apology from Asit Modi for messing with our hearts! pic.twitter.com/2JEHgnKrLr — Sab Talks (@sabtalks32) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, netizens are demanding to boycott the house. One of the social media users tweeted, "Literally every audience to Tmkoc makers since years for making this comedy show to trash."

The second one said, "It's been years now, fans are still waiting to watch to this Og Duo on screen.. but the show is only giving lollipops to us !!"

It's been years now, fans are still waiting to watch to this Og Duo on screen.. but the show is only giving lollipop to us !! #BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/54IhZpDCU2 — Priya (@hellofrompriya) December 3, 2023

The third one said, "This Duo will never be back on Screen. Drop Your Comments…" The fourth one said, "Show ke sath isko bhi boycotttt kr dena." Another said, "Pata nahi tha jethalal kabhi Hume rulayega bhi

Disha was one of the most popular characters in the show who played Dayaben in the popular tv show. While Monika portrayed the character of Baga’s love interest Bawri. Several actors have left the popular show over the past few months and they have accused the makers of ill-treatment, harassment, and payment. Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha also left the show.