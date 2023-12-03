Headlines

Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trends, fans slam makers, say 'we will not forgive you', here's why

Boycott TMKOC trends on social media after Dayaben portrayed by Disha Vakani didn't appear as makers promised fans her return to show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

In the long-running series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, several new characters have been introduced, yet the absence of Dayaben portrayed by Disha Vakani has persisted for years. Show producer Asit Modi frequently discussed Dayaben's return, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her comeback.

Despite reports hinting at her return during Diwali, fans have once again faced disappointment. Consequently, there's a growing demand among some viewers to boycott the show (TMKOC Boycott) due to this ongoing unresolved issue.

In the recent episode, it was seen that the entire Gokuldham society including Jethalal and Tappu were waiting for Dayaben's arrival. Dayaben's brother Sundarlal promised them but again everyone was disappointed. Jethalal also got angry at Sunderlal. Tappu would even say that he would never talk to his maternal uncle.

Meanwhile, netizens are demanding to boycott the house. One of the social media users tweeted, "Literally every audience to Tmkoc makers since years for making this comedy show to trash."

The second one said, "It's been years now, fans are still waiting to watch to this Og Duo on screen.. but the show is only giving lollipops to us !!"

The third one said, "This Duo will never be back on Screen. Drop Your Comments…" The fourth one said, "Show ke sath isko bhi boycotttt kr dena." Another said, "Pata nahi tha jethalal kabhi Hume rulayega bhi
Again Daya didn't return, now nobody want to watch this show, I already left 2-3 years before. Amazed to see Dilip sir's acting still after this."

Disha was one of the most popular characters in the show who played Dayaben in the popular tv show. While Monika portrayed the character of Baga’s love interest Bawri. Several actors have left the popular show over the past few months and they have accused the makers of ill-treatment, harassment, and payment.  Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha also left the show.

