Salman Khan at Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Host Salman Khan is furious with housemates, and he lashes out at everyone for their 'absurd' behaviour in the week. Khan questions Jad Hadid-Akanksha Puri's kiss during the task, and points out that the majority of housemates lack morality. Salman even refuses to accept their apology and threatens to walk out from the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema