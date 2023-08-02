Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

The last captaincy task took place in the Bigg Boss house, and the winner become the first finalist of the Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The taskmaster announced the last captaincy task, and it was held between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. In the task, housemates delve into the Ticket to Finale task to help their favourite contestant win. Pooja and Abhishek will each have a fruit basket. There are 3 slides in the garden area, and when the cycle bell rings, fruits will be delivered through any of the slides. The other contestants, except for Abhishek and Pooja, have to take these fruits and put them in the basket of the davedaar (housemate) they are supporting.

At the end of the task, whichever basket has more fruits, either Pooja's or Abhishek's will determine the new captain and the recipient of the ticket to the finale. Pooja and Abhishek have to protect the fruits in their basket and cannot put fruits in their own basket.

When the task started, the housemates became excited and a little aggressive, all in an effort to make either Pooja or Abhishek win. Unfortunately, things escalated when Jad, Avinash, and Abhishek got into a physical fight. While Abhishek was protecting his fruits, Jad and Avinash were trying aggressively to steal Abhishek's fruit, resulting in injuries to everyone involved. Abhishek furiously said, "Jad, stop pushing me! If you push me like this, I will make sure you reach Lebanon crying." Due to this situation, Bigg Boss had no choice but to halt the task for everyone's safety.

As a result of Pooja's personal injury, Bigg Boss grants her the option to select a representative who will carry out the task on her behalf. Pooja chooses Jad as her representative, and now the task will continue with Jad and Abhishek competing to win the ticket to the finale. When the second phase of the task started, Abhishek and the team collected most fruits in the basket, and they won the task. As a result, Abhishek becomes the last captain of the season, and the first contestant to become the finalist. Pooja got miffed over Abhishek's behaviour during the task, and she went on to say that he played dishonourably. A heated argument took place between Abhishek and Pooja, and the latter criticised his attitude and behaviour.