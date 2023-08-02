Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

The last captaincy task took place in the Bigg Boss house, and the winner become the first finalist of the Bigg Boss OTT 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The taskmaster announced the last captaincy task, and it was held between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. In the task, housemates delve into the Ticket to Finale task to help their favourite contestant win. Pooja and Abhishek will each have a fruit basket. There are 3 slides in the garden area, and when the cycle bell rings, fruits will be delivered through any of the slides. The other contestants, except for Abhishek and Pooja, have to take these fruits and put them in the basket of the davedaar (housemate) they are supporting.

At the end of the task, whichever basket has more fruits, either Pooja's or Abhishek's will determine the new captain and the recipient of the ticket to the finale. Pooja and Abhishek have to protect the fruits in their basket and cannot put fruits in their own basket.

When the task started, the housemates became excited and a little aggressive, all in an effort to make either Pooja or Abhishek win. Unfortunately, things escalated when Jad, Avinash, and Abhishek got into a physical fight. While Abhishek was protecting his fruits, Jad and Avinash were trying aggressively to steal Abhishek's fruit, resulting in injuries to everyone involved. Abhishek furiously said, "Jad, stop pushing me! If you push me like this, I will make sure you reach Lebanon crying." Due to this situation, Bigg Boss had no choice but to halt the task for everyone's safety.

As a result of Pooja's personal injury, Bigg Boss grants her the option to select a representative who will carry out the task on her behalf. Pooja chooses Jad as her representative, and now the task will continue with Jad and Abhishek competing to win the ticket to the finale. When the second phase of the task started, Abhishek and the team collected most fruits in the basket, and they won the task. As a result, Abhishek becomes the last captain of the season, and the first contestant to become the finalist. Pooja got miffed over Abhishek's behaviour during the task, and she went on to say that he played dishonourably. A heated argument took place between Abhishek and Pooja, and the latter criticised his attitude and behaviour. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Amid divorce buzz, Fardeen Khan’s old interview on his wife and kids being the centre of his world resurfaces

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE