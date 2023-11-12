Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif, says 'mujhe maaf karde...'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen promoting their film Tiger 3 in Bigg Boss 17 on Diwali.

Salman Khan is celebrating Diwali this year with aplomb as his latest release Tiger 3 has been released in the theatres on Sunday, November 12, on the day of the Laxmi Pooja itself. The superstar will also be seen hosting Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17 on the Diwali night. Accompanying him would be his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif.

The actors will be promoting their latest release on the show and will be seen interacting with the housemates. However, their conversation with the contestants turns into a heated one as Salman is seen slamming Khanzaadi for her disrespectul behaviour towards the housemates and fighting with Mannara Chopra on the festive occasion.

In the promo for Sunday's episode, Khanzaadi can be seen quarelling with Mannara and even when other housemates ask her to not fight on Diwali, she continues with her arguements. Salman and Katrina then come in and the former says, "Khanzaadi aapko sirf ladna-jhadana hai kya is ghar mein? Katrina yahan pe aayi hai, yahan pe Diwali pe aur yeh chal rha hai is ghar mein! Rubbish this is (Khanzaadi, do you just want to fight with other people in this house? Katrina is here, we are celebrating Diwali and this is happening inside the house, rubbish)".

The rapper then replies to Khan, "Sir, she (Mannara) is talking behind my back." This infuriates Salman and he angrily shouts at Khanzaadi, "Yaar tu mujhe maaf kar de yaar Khanzaadi. Bak bak chaalu hi rehti hai aapki. Ghar pe bhi aisi hi ho kya? Line or limit naa cross karein yahan par koi (Please forgive me Khanzaadi. You keep gossiping here. Are you the same in your own house? Don't cross your limits anyone here)."

Tomorrow's Episode: Salman Khan angrily slams Khanzaadi for her disrespectful behavior in front of Katrina pic.twitter.com/HyOhUj4TjJ — BiggBossTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 11, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.