Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar bashes Khanzaadi for faking illness, netizens react

Netizens slammed the Bigg Boss 17 makers for targeting Khanzaadi after Karan Johar bashed her for faking illness.

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

In the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 17, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to the Bigg Boss house, stepping in for Salman Khan for the Weekend Ka Vaar due to Khan's prior commitments. Johar, known for his insightful analysis, took on the challenge of evaluating the housemates' behaviors over the week. It's a task that surely tested the 51-year-old filmmaker.

The episode starts with a confrontation between Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal as they try to resolve their differences. Mannara confronts Vicky Jain, accusing him of employing a divide-and-rule tactic among the housemates, which Anurag denies.

Just before Karan Johar takes on the hosting role, tensions rise as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain disagree. Vicky expresses his concern that Ankita is belittling him in front of the other housemates. Meanwhile, Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar discuss their evolving relationship, expressing a mutual desire to address and resolve issues before they escalate further.

Continuing the show, Karan Johar focuses on Khanzaadi, admonishing her for not fulfilling her assigned tasks in the house. He doesn't hold back, cautioning her against repeatedly feigning illness as an excuse to avoid her responsibilities as a housemate.

Social media users have reacted to the Karan Johar and slammed the makers for always bringing up this topic for TRP. One of them wrote, “Wish her bro comes on weekend yaar. Really! Ye galat horah hai uske saat.” The second one said, “Are ye makers ko apni TRP ke aage kisi ke emotions ke farak nahi padta ...Aur gyan de kon raha hai wo bhi dekho...”

The third one said, “Makers who boast about taking care of your mental health is their priority why did not they call her to the confession room once where they called Anurag so many times coz he was ready to give money ?” The fourth one said, “If I do talk no matter what the situation is, it simply means that I just want to show from outside that I don't want to talk but in reality I am dying to keep that topic in trend. Simple.”

 

 

 

 

