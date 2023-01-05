Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot tries to intimidate Priyanka Choudhary by throwing bottles, Twitter calls it 'fake drama'

Shalin Bhanot-Priyanka Choudhary

Drama, twists, and arguments never stop in Bigg Boss' house. In the upcoming episode, the taskmaster gives another chance to housemates, and they can redeem the weekly ration. But, here's the catch Contestant will have to nominate one housemate to get their portion of the ration.

Sumbul chooses ration and nominates Archana. However, Tina and Shalin Bhanot refuse to nominate each other. Even Archana chooses to save Sajid Khan from nomination and refuses to take ration. This twist irks BB and decides to snatch away the entire ration. This decision left the entire house shocked.

Later, Priyanka, Tina and Shalin discuss the task, and soon the discussion turns into an ugly spat between Shalin and Priyanka. Shalin loses his cool and flips away bottles from the table furiously. Priyanka doesn't get scared and asked him to walk away.

Soon after the video, netizens panned Shalin and his unwanted behaviour. A user wrote, "These three are most fake contestants in @BiggBoss History." Another user wrote, "Shalin chata tha Sajid captain Bane taki who Sumbul ko bachae ..agle din jab bachane ki baari aai to bola Sumbul weak h...nomination task m usme Tina ko safe kia aur aaj phir jab bachane ki baari aai to piche hat gaya..Pick a side (Shalin wanted Sajid as captain to save Sumbul. Next day, when she was supposed to be get saved. he called her week. He saved Tina, and today he backed out. Pick a side)." One of the netizens wrote, "Dono ki fake friendship fake fighte SAB nakli..abdu iski mooh bhi nahi lagta per madam ka abdu apna hai.sab fake relations hai PCC ke (They are having fake fights and friendship. Everything was fake. Abdu doesn't even care about her, but she seeks his attention. All relationships are fake)."

As far as nominations are concerned, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, and Soundarya Sharma are nominated for the eviction.