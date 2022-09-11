Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan reveals big twist in show, video goes viral

Credit:Colors/Instagram

On Sunday, the makers of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss finally released the much-anticipated promo of season 16. As soon as the makers dropped the promo, its went viral on social media.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" In the promo, Salman Khan can be heard saying 'iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge."

Meanwhile, Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother has appeared in a few Bollywood films. Faissal, however, just received offers for two shows on Indian TV. Khan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he made an intriguing disclosure. Faissal stated that he was given the chance to compete in Bigg Boss 16. He also received an offer for another TV show at the same time. Faissal Khan declined Bigg Boss 16 but gave little information regarding another television programme.

"Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film. Thank you, bye," he said.