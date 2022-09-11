Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan reveals big twist in show, video goes viral

Salman Khan can be heard saying 'Bigg Boss iss baare khud khelenge' in the promo of season 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan reveals big twist in show, video goes viral
Credit:Colors/Instagram

On Sunday, the makers of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss finally released the much-anticipated promo of season 16. As soon as the makers dropped the promo, its went viral on social media.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" In the promo, Salman Khan can be heard saying 'iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother has appeared in a few Bollywood films. Faissal, however, just received offers for two shows on Indian TV. Khan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he made an intriguing disclosure. Faissal stated that he was given the chance to compete in Bigg Boss 16. He also received an offer for another TV show at the same time. Faissal Khan declined Bigg Boss 16 but gave little information regarding another television programme.

"Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film. Thank you, bye," he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.