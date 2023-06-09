Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father will get married on this date, nikaah details out

A photo of Sumbul Touqeer Khan with her father and sister

Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father, Touqeer Khan is giving another chance to marriage, and the Sr Khan will get married in June. Now, as per the report of Etimes, Touqeer will have an intimate nikaah ceremony among the close family members on June 15.

Sr Touqeer Khan will exchange nuptail vows with Nilufer. Touqeer Khan's new wife Nilufer is a divorcee with a daughter Izra. The report further added that Sumbul's uncle, Iqbal Hussain Khan, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 16, has been instrumental in convincing Sumbul Khan to get married again. A source informed the portal, "Touqeer Khan wants a low-key ceremony on his big day with only his loved ones in attendance He doesn’t want too much focus on his big day."

While speaking to the Bombay Times, Sumbul Touqeer said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him."

Recently, Sumbul's close friend and Imlie co-star, Fahmaan Khan opened up about the rift between his and Sumbul's friendship. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Khan added that before Sumbul entered Bigg Boss house, they shot for a song, and a BTS clip of them left Sumbul's father miffed. Fahmaan revealed that he apologised to Sumbul's father, but he didn't forgive him, and that dented his equation with the actress. Fahmaan also added that he called Sumbul and her family on Eid, but none of them answered, and he felt hurt by their behaviour.