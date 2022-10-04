Bigg Boss 16 day 3 updates: Shiv Thakare apologises to Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan praises Gautam Vig-MC Stan

Sajid Khan praised Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and called Gautam Vig 'finalist'

On Day 3, Bigg Boss 16 contestants were seen having a busy day. Sajid Khan entertained everyone with his stand-up comedy. He praised MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, the filmmaker called Gautam Vig the ‘finalist’.

Sajid’s comedy show

After Sajid Khan’s comedy show was over, Shalin Bhanot said he didn’t like his performance. Shalin stated that the filmmaker brought Farhak Khan and took a dig at him which he didn’t like at all. Even former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh also slammed him for taking Tina Datta’s name while talking about her.

Soundarya Sharma vs Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare and Saundarya got into a fight and both of them got emotional after fighting each other. Saundarya said that Shiv disrespected her while fighting. Meanwhile, Shiv said he never disrespected Saundarya, he even apologised for his tone. However, Soundarya didn’t accept her apology. After this, Abdu was seen telling Shiv that he is ‘strong’ when he got emotional.

Ration

Shalin Bhanot took six packets of chicken and stated that he has a medical condition that requires him to have an adequate amount of protein. Sreejita De and Gautam Vig were ruffled about having no chicken at all for themselves. Later, Bigg Boss called all three of them and slammed Shalin for using makers’ name for taking 6 packets of chicken.

Nimrit vs Priyanka

Nothing escapes the eye of Bigg Boss, who observed that the captain of the house Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has an issue with one of the housemates. Bigg Boss summons her to the confession room and probes her about it. Nimrit shares that she is upset with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who sympathizes with Manya Singh (one of the three contestants who must do all the household chores as part of the punishment for apologizing during the nomination drill).

Nimrit conveys that she spotted Priyanka advising Manya that she can cook in accordance with her comfort. Making note of this, Bigg Boss empowers Nimrit to relieve one contestant among Tina Datta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma from the punishment of doing the household chores and have Priyanka join the punished trio in their stead. Nimrit takes Manya Singh’s name and assigned all her duties to Priyanka.

Abdu Rozik

Despite the drama, the adorable Abdu Rozik brings a fun vibe to the house by dipping into the pool and inviting all the contestants to join him.