Bigg Boss 16: Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan refuses to be part of Salman Khan's show, shares video on Instagram

File Photo

Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother has appeared in a few Bollywood films. Faissal, however, just received offers for two shows on Indian TV. Khan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he made an intriguing disclosure. Faissal stated that he was given the chance to compete in Bigg Boss 16. He also received an offer for another TV show at the same time. Faissal Khan declined Bigg Boss 16 but gave little information regarding another television programme.

"Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film. Thank you, bye," he said.

He also gave his health updates, "Hi guys, how is everybody? Mujhe thoda viral fever ho gaya tha pichle kuch dino se...par ab mein kaafi behtar hun, dawa khai mene. I spoke to many of my friends and learnt that even they have got it as it is in the air. So please take care.”

A few days ago, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Faissal said, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

Faissal Khan has a professional background and has contributed to a number of Bollywood films, including Mela, Border Hindustan Ka, Aandhi, Chand Bujh Gaya, and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq. He last appeared in the Kannada film Oppanda. He had previously appeared in Faactory.