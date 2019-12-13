Bigg Boss 13: Before her openly supporting Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai's brother dismissed his statement as 'rumour'

Only a few days back, Arhaan Khan went ahead and told Shefali Bagga that Rashami Desai was on roads with zero money and he was the one who stood by her. He added that he is proud of what Rashami is today, but not before the bankruptcy statement caught the attention of many, including Paras Chhabra.

When entering Bigg Boss 13 house yet again, Paras Chhabra went ahead and the first thing he did, was to inform Rashami Desai that Arhaan Khan had said something about her then. Arhaan stated that is true, and Rashami also stood by him. She, in fact, took to National Television and declared that she was bankrupt in 2016 and Arhaan Khan was a part of the journey where he helped her.

Much like Paras, viewers watching the show felt that Arhaan shouldn't have said such a thing on National Television. Not only viewers, but Rashami's own brother Gaurav had also made a statement that she was upset with Arhaan's accusations.

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Gaurav not only dismissed the claims of Rashami being bankrupt but also mentioned that Arhaan was trying to malign Rashami's image, adding "It is not normal to hear such a thing from a partner." Despite having his opinion, Gaurav also mentioned that Rashami should tackle the decision herself since she has been through a lot in the past too.