Barkha Bisht calls divorce with Indraneil Sengupta ‘toughest decision of life’, says ‘I am a single mother…’

Television actress Barkha Bisht who has been tight-lipped about her marriage with Indraneil Sengupta recently confirmed their divorce. The couple were living separately for 2 years and after 13 years of marriage, the couple decided to get separated. In a recent interview, the actress called her divorce the ‘toughest decision’ of her life.

In a conversation with Etimes, Barkha Bisht confirmed the news of her divorce from Indraneil Sengupta and said, “I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too.”

Though Indraneil Sengupta has not opened up on the matter yet, the actor told a news portal last year, “No, actually I'll tell you what. The basic problem with the constant involvement of people in your life is something that happens because celebrities let that happen. I have never let that happen, honestly. Personally, I can talk about myself only. I try and religiously follow that my work is for public consumption, but my private life is not. My life is not for public consumption.”

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht tied the knot in 2008. The duo fell in love while shooting for their Star Plus show Pyar Ke Do Naam… Ek Radha Ek Shyam. The news of their troubled marriage surfaced online in 2021 and they were reported to be living separately. They have an 11-year-old daughter Meira from their marriage.

Indraneil Sengupta has featured in many television shows and was recently seen in the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. He has also seen several other movies like Kahaani and Calendar Girls. Barkha Bisht on the other hand has worked in some OTT shows like Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

