Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Arun revealed that housemates tried to pull him down, but he never stooped down for the game. He said, "Naam kam kamaya lekin naam gavaya nahi hoon. Sar utha ke aaya tha, sar utha ke ja raha hoon."

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Social media influencer and gamer Arun Mahshettey (also known as Arun Mahashetty) reacts to Munawar Faruqui's victory at Bigg Boss 17. On Monday midnight, Munawar Faruqui lifted the BB17 trophy, beating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun. Soon after the grand finale, the fourth runner-up, Arun joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. 

Arun admits that he never expected to be in the Top 5, but he's proud that he never stooped low for the game. "Naam kam kamaya lekin naam gavaya nahi hoon. Sar utha ke aaya tha, sar utha ke ja raha hoon (I may have earned less fame, but I didn't lose my respect. I came in the house with my head held high and walked out keeping it intact)." Arun further adds that housemates tried to put him down in several instances, "After a point I realised ki yeh dogle, fake log hai. Gharwale har ek mudde pe mujhe dabane ki koshish ki, kyuki koi arop ya ungli utnane layak kaam nahi kiya maine (Housemates have tried to pull me down several times because I never crossed the line). I've always maintained a distance and stooped down for my visibility." 

Taking a jibe at Munawar and Abhishek, Arun added, "Neither I was called a cheater, nor a beater." Arun shares his views about Munawar's tough journey in the show, and comments if he's a valid winner of the show. "Rote-rote top pe aaya. Munawar got a reality check, he admitted his mistake on national television, and that's commendable. Now, let's see if he will become a better person after the show. Agar Munawar pasha aache kaam karenge, toh well and good. Kutte ki dum sidhi ho gayi. Agar nahi toh phir wohi kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi. Let's hope for the best." Arun is now hoping to try his luck in big screen, and he signs off with a promise that he will continue to entertain his fans and collaborate with Tehelka Bhai. 

