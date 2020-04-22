'Arhaan owes me more money, which he is refusing to return': Rashami Desai opens up about 'bank detail leak' controversy

Before leaving Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai had decided that she will be breaking her relationship with Arhaan Khan. After he entered the controversial show, many truths about him came out and it was host and superstar Salman Khan who shared about it to Rashami. The actor was genuinely shocked about his divorce and also about Arhaan having a child from his previous marriage. He hadn't disclosed it to her. Now after two months of the show ended, Rashami has moved on in her life and away from Arhaan.

However, a new controversy popped up earlier this week when a few screenshots of Rashami's bank statements got leaked on the Internet. It was apparently done by one of her fans and it can be seen that Arhaan transferred some money to his account while Rashami was still inside Bigg Boss 13 house. When Bombay Times had asked the actor about it, she stated, "These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others."

She added, "Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the 15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally."

However, Arhaan accused Rashami of leaking personal information on social media. He said, "Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally."

Khan went on to say, "Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques. She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related. She was fully aware of the transactions and I have bills to prove my claim. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, warning me against adversities post-April 15. It’s unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return."