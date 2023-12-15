Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan calls Suhana Khan out getting question on dad Shah Rukh wrong in Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'Beti ko...'

Amitabh Bachchan calls Suhana Khan out after she gets a question on Shah Rukh Khan wrong in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Suhana Khan has finally made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The actress recently appeared in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, and Zoya Akhtar. The actress left Amitabh Bachchan speechless after she failed to answer a question about her dad Shah Rukh Khan. 

Amitabh Bachchan seemed to have fun with the youngsters. During the  ‘Super Sandook’ round, when Amitabh Bachchan asked Suhana Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Vedang Raina, a question about Shah Rukh Khan's honours, Suhana's wrong answer left Big B surprised who later also called her out for the same. The question was: "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options given were: "(a) Padma Shri, (b) Legion of Honour, (c), L’Etoile d’Or, and (d) Volpi Cup."

As soon as Big B asked the question, Suhana Khan was quick to answer, "(a) Padma Shri," however, the answer was Volpi Cup. After surprised Amitabh Bachchan told them the answer was wrong, Vedang said, "How could you get that wrong?", an open-mouthed Amitabh asked how could the daughter not know which award her father has received. 

Reacting to Suhana’s ignorance, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly said, "Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai. Keval baap ne itna hi bata ke bheja hai ki wo saamne baitha hai usne tumhare baap ka kirdaar adaa kiya hai. Toh unko bol dena ki bhaiyya jara aaram se sawaal pucho. Abhi itna aaram se sawaal pucha phir bhi uska jawab nahi de payi ye. (The daughter does not know what the father has got. The father has sent her only by telling her that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his father; and that I should ask his daughter easy questions. Now, that I have asked her an easy question, she still doesn’t not know the answer)."

Earlier, when Big B asked Suhana Khan if her father Shah Rukh Khan had given any advice to her before coming on the show, the actress replied, "Unhone kahan ki aapko bas yaad dila du ki aapne unke father ka role play kiya hai toh ask me easy questions (He asked me to remind you that you have played his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions)"

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Saigal aka Dot., Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and others in key roles. The film is an adaptation of the popular comic by the same name and is available to watch on Netflix.

