After viral bikini video, Nia Sharma exudes boss lady vibes as she mouths Rihanna's famous dialogue on staying confident

TV actor Nia Sharma who recently took the internet by storm with her sizzling hot video in a white bikini, is now hitting headlines for mounting pop icon Rihanna's famous dialogue on how she stays confident on bad days.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a video clip where she is seen lip-syncing to Rihanna's answer to a question on what does she do on days when she doesn't feel confident, fearless or powerful.

Rihanna's answer goes as - "Pretend. I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it's a waste of tears" - and Nia Sharma, who is seen clad in a white halter-neck dress teamed with funky earrings and a dash of orange on the lips totally nails it with utmost confidence and style.

For the unversed, in 2019, when boss babe Rihanna was asked by E News! during the New York Fashion Week the secret behind staying confident, she had made headlines for uttering those lines.

Check out how effortlessly Nia Sharma mouths Rihanna's dialogue:

On Saturday (July 24), Nia shared a video of herself and her fans are going gaga over it. In the slow-motion video, Nia can be seen sitting on the beach in a white bikini and mini skirt as she sweeps the sand with her hand. The actress is seen flipping her hair and striking a sultry pose for the camera as 'Woh Lamhe' remix plays in the background. Nia paired her look with a huge flower on her ear and a gold pendant. She shared the photo with a shine emoji and a beach wave emoji.

Impressed by her super hot video, Nia’s fans showered her with love and praises in the comment section. “Looking beautiful,” wrote one user while another commented, “Gorgeous.” A third user wrote, “Love you so much,” while a fourth one wrote, “Girl with wings i luv u.” Another user commented, “You are fire.”

Take a look at the video here:

Nia was last seen in the music video of Punjabi song ‘Akhiyan Ga Ghar’. Nia has also won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India', hosted by Rohit Shetty, which was a special edition in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. She had participated in the show that was shot in late 2020 along with many famous personalities from the world of television, such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel, among others.