Television

Television

5 reasons why season 17 has been Bigg Boss' dullest, most boring season ever

Here are some of the reasons why Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is the most boring season ever.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

Edited by

Bigg Boss 17 started on October 15 with Salman Khan introducing the new theme and the contestants of the show. As excited as I was after seeing the set of contestants, at the end I am left utterly disappointed with this season and can say that in the history of Bigg Boss, season 17 will go down as one of the dullest, most boring seasons. 

With Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi and Arun Mahashetty and Tehalka, the season was expected to be interesting, fun however, it was just the opposite of the audience’s expectations. The Bigg Boss fans are truly disappointed with this season and here are some of the reasons that I think contributed to the season being boring. 

No Major Tasks 

Apart from being a personality show, Bigg Boss is also known for the tasks that bring out the real personality of the contestants, change the equation between the groups in the house, and make a person a hero or villain. However, this season saw no interesting tasks except for nominations which were just the contestants fighting and going at the top of the voices to prove their point even if they were wrong. 

Bigg Boss’ unnecessary involvement

Yes, Bigg Boss did say at the start of the show that he is going to be biased towards his favourites but he didn’t say that he’ll be teaching them the whole game too. But this is what Bigg Boss tried to do the whole season. Bigg Boss tutored the contestants who were doing nothing in the show like Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashetty, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Munawar Faruqui, and decoded the game of those like Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who were trying to do something in the show. 

Other than this, Bigg Boss indirectly asking contestants to vote out a housemate, bringing in special guests for the support of one person and spoiling the few tasks with his unnecessary intervention made me loose interest in the show. Contestants looked like they were here to learn and not to play. It was like Bigg Boss has decided that the only mastermind in this season will be I, Me, and Myself. 

Daily Soap fights

This season was full of daily soap fights. I mean in every season, people do find reasons to fight but in this season it all looked scripted. From the couples Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s exaggerated fights to Abhishek Kumar and Tehelka’s fake aggression, everything looked planned. In fact, in this season, everyone was trying to copy the winners or contestants of previous seasons. For instance, Abhishek Kumar tried to be Sidharth Shukla in the starting and now towards the end he is trying to be Gautam Gulati, Mannara Chopra tried to be Shehnaaz Gill but failed miserably. 

Bigg Boss’ inconsistent decisions

This season saw so many wildcard entries just to make the show interesting, however, the idea of introducing more contestants in the game turned out to be a total flop. At first, Bigg Boss brought Ayesha Khan to ruin Munawar Faruqui’s game and then slammed him for ruining his game. Secondly, Tehelka was shown the door for holding Abhishek's shirt collar, and pushing him, but brought back Abhishek Kumar even after he slapped Samarth Jurel. Yes, we all know it was for TRP. 

Weird concept of different areas (mohalla)

The concept of having three different mohallas (areas) looked quite poorly executed and above that totally baseless to me. After 2-3 weeks, no one was sleeping in anyone’s room and Bigg Boss just watched silently. Maybe it could have made sense with more tasks. 

Well, this season was surely a disappointment for me despite an interesting set of contestants or I would say what they seemed like because after they entered the house, suddenly they all became irritating. Being a Bigg Boss fan, I had high expectations from contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. However, all of them proved to be a great letdown. In my opinion, Salman Khan did give honest feedback this season, but Karan Johar was bang on. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan’s show was another unbearable thing just like the Shekhar Suman show in last season. I think Bigg Boss OTT 2 was much more interesting than this season. 

The season is finally coming to an end with Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, and Ankita Lokhande as the top 5. It will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy this season and who will end up in the audience seat from these 5 contestants. The grand finale will be hosted by Salman Khan and will take place on Sunday, January 28.

