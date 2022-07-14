Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, offers and more

Samsung is launching the new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 in India today.

Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone was launched in the global market in May and now Samsung is launching the device along with the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G in India today (July 14). The Samsung Galaxy M13 is successor to the Samsung Galaxy M12 and will join other smartphones in Samsung’s M-series. Samsung has already confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G smartphones will be sold in India via Amazon. Apart from this, the Korean giant has also teased a few specifications of the new smartphones. As per a report by TechYorker in collaboration with passionategeekz, the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4G RAM is said to be priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is rumoured to be priced around Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB and 6GB RAM is said to be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

As per the teaser image shared by Samsung, the smartphones feature 6000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The images also hint that the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G may get a triple rear camera setup at the rear, while the Samsung Galaxy M13 will likely get a dual camera setup. The launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will begin at 12 noon and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the country. You can also watch the launch event of new Samsung smartphones here or you can follow our live blog.