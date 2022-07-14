Headlines

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, offers and more

Samsung is launching the new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 in India today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone was launched in the global market in May and now Samsung is launching the device along with the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G in India today (July 14). The Samsung Galaxy M13 is successor to the Samsung Galaxy M12 and will join other smartphones in Samsung’s M-series. Samsung has already confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G smartphones will be sold in India via Amazon. Apart from this, the Korean giant has also teased a few specifications of the new smartphones. As per a report by TechYorker in collaboration with passionategeekz, the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4G RAM is said to be priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is rumoured to be priced around Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB and 6GB RAM is said to be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

As per the teaser image shared by Samsung, the smartphones feature 6000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The images also hint that the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G may get a triple rear camera setup at the rear, while the Samsung Galaxy M13 will likely get a dual camera setup. The launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will begin at 12 noon and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the country. You can also watch the launch event of new Samsung smartphones here or you can follow our live blog.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:22 PM

    You can read the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 launch story here.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 launched in India: Price, specs and offers

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:18 PM

    Additionally, as part of a special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1000.

     

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:14 PM

    On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB and 6GB RAM are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM

    The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4G RAM is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999. 

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:11 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:11 PM

    The smartphones will go on sale in India from July 23 via Amazon. 

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:10 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 is successor to the Samsung Galaxy M12 which is oen of the most selling smartphones on Amazon.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM

    Both the devices will be available in three colour options - Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown.

     

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:08 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 comes 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 15W in-box charger.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:08 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G also comes with Knox security for data protection.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:06 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with 6.51-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:05 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G gets 50MP primary camera.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G offers upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G also comes with auto-data switch feature.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM

    The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G bands.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 12:01 PM

    New Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 are targeted at GenZs for multitasking.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:58 AM

    Nidhi Bhatia from Samsung is talking about the success of Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:53 AM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G launch event is about to begin.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:41 AM

    The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G are tipped to be available in two RAM and storage configurations. 

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:34 AM

    The smartphones are expceted to go on sale in India from July 23 via Amazon.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM

    Both Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 will likely have 15W charging support.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:08 AM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 4G will probably featuture 6000mah battery.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 11:01 AM

    Both Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 will likely come with RAM expansion feature.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM

    When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:54 AM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

     

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expcted to feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:37 AM

    As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy M13 wil have similar specs as the global variant that was launched in May.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM

    The smartphones are exepected to be available in three colour options - Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown colour options.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:25 AM

    The smartphone will likely feature FHD+ displays and will run Android 12 based OneUI out of the box.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:25 AM

    Although Samsung has not revealed when the devices will go on sale, it is expected that the new M-series device will go on sale July 23 onwards.

  • 14 Jul 2022, 10:25 AM

    The new Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be sold in India via Amazon. 

