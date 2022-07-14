Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 launched in India: Price, specs and offers

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 are here. Samsung has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new M-series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M13 was already available in the global market and it has now made its India debut along with the 5G variant. The new budget smartphones from Samsung feature FHD+ displays and 50MP primary cameras. Both Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 run Android 12 based OneUI out of the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4G RAM is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB and 6GB RAM are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Additionally, as part of a special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1000.

The smartphones will go on sale in India from July 23 via Amazon. Both the devices will be available in three colour options - Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features RAM expansion features and runs Android 12 based OneUI operating system.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device sports a 5MP camera at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Exynos 850 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features RAM expansion features and runs Android 12 based OneUI operating system.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device sports a 8MP camera at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.