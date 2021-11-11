World’s ‘rarest’ Apple iPhone with USB Type-C port sells for Rs 63.92 lakh

One of the rarest iPhones in existence, special because it has a USB Type-C charging port instead of the Apple socket, fetched its creator Rs 63.92 lakh ($86,001) in an auction on eBay.

The unique modification by an engineering student and enthusiast made the iPhone X the only known iPhone in the world boasting USB-C capability.

The auction for the world’s only Apple iPhone with USB Type-C port went live on November 1. The price started from around $1,625 but went up till $100,000 before retractions. The auction closed at 9:30 pm on Thursday (November 11). The link now shows that the winning bid was $86,001 (Rs 63.92 lakh). A total of 116 bids were placed as per the listing.

Screengrab of the bidding closure and winning bid from eBay.

The modifier is one Ken Pillonel, a robotics student pursuing Master’s in Robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. In a video last month, he had exhibited the modification where he switched the Apple Lightning Connecter for a USB Type-C. The creator claims that the modified iPhone supports charging and data transfer.