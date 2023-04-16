Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 667 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 17

To help you out, here is the Wordle 667 answer for April 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Wordle 667 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 17
Wordle 667 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 17

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 667 answer for April 17.

Wordle 667 answer for April 17

The answer of Wordle 667 for April 17 is WHIFF which is a smell that is only smelt briefly or faintly.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.