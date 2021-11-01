Whatsapp, Instagram to see THESE changes after Facebook name change to Meta

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook is changing its name to 'Meta'. However, it's not just a change of name, it comes with a variety of different changes and additions to the 'Meta' world and its users.

Now, since Mark Zuckerberg owns other platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, we are bound to wonder what changes do these apps have in store or if they will go through none.

As of now, there are no signs of any change in the terms and conditions of WhatsApp and Instagram, but a slight change has been hinted that might be basic but speaks volumes.

As per a recent report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's beta version 'WhatsApp by Meta' instead of 'WhatsApp by Facebook' on the splash screen before the app opens. Currently, it is only available for beta users but will soon be available for all.

The WABetaInfo also reported that WhatsApp might be getting a new welcome screen as well. However, iOS beta users might not experience the change on the splash page due to a technical issue that will be fixed in the next beta build.