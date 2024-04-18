What is Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool which can make your lifestyle easy?

A lot has changed in the last one year. In 2023-24, the world witnessed a significant shift with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), revolutionizing various aspects of our lives. This change of AI being more advanced has transformed industries, enhancing efficiency and productivity. From healthcare to finance, AI applications have streamlined processes and improved decision-making.

Microsoft Copilot is a chatbot developed by Microsoft that was launched in February 2023. This chatbot, powered by Artificial Intelligence, can do many tasks for you, from writing content for the website to creating visuals. Meanwhile, Microsoft is consistently expanding its functionality.

Moreover, the software company is adding the support of this AI chatbot into each of its services, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

The boom of the AI world came to attention when OpenAI's ChatGPT, which came in late 2022, which changed the entire discussion. After the launch of ChatGPT, Microsoft launched Bing AI. Whereas Google had launched Bard.

Speaking about Copilot, it is a brand and Microsoft has rebranded all its AI services to Copilot, including Bing AI which has also now become Copilot. The company has also launched a separate app for this.

This tool is a game changer for anyone using Microsoft services and applications. It's packed with features that make coding, creating content, and photo creation. The company has also introduced the advanced GPT 4 Turbo mode.

Does Copilot use ChatGPT?

Yes, Microsoft uses ChatGPT for its AI tools. In the year 2019, Microsoft started investing billions of dollars in OpenAI. Although OpenAI was working on AI tools for a long time, but after Microsoft's investment, the company's tools started coming to the fore. Be it the image-generating tool DALL-E or ChatGPT.

Here’s how to access Copilot:

Microsoft Copilot is very easy to access. First you need to download the Copilot app or you can use Edge browser.

Here you will see the search bar on the home page. The option of Copilot is visible in the search bar itself, by clicking on which you can access this tool.

Moreover, Microsoft aims to develop this tool as a part of our daily work. Whether it comes to making a PPT or working on Excel, Microsoft wants people to use this AI software.

