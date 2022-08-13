VLC Media Player banned: Website and VLC download link blocked in India

VLC

India forbids the use of the VLC media player, created by the VideoLAN project, one of the most widely used media player programmes and streaming media servers. VLC Media Player was reportedly prohibited in India, however, this took place about two months ago, according to a claim by MediaNama. The programme ought to be operational, though, assuming you have it loaded on your device. No information concerning the ban was made public by either the corporation or the Indian government in the interim.

According to some reports, VLC Media Player has been outlawed in the nation because Cicada, a hacker group backed by China, utilised the platform to conduct cyberattacks. Security specialists just recently learned that Cicada, as part of a protracted cyberattack campaign, was utilising VLC Media Player to distribute a malicious malware loader.

The corporation and the Indian government did not formally announce the banning of the media platform because it was only a soft restriction. The limitations of Twitter are still being discovered by some users.

The country now forbids access to the VLC Media Player website and download links. Simply put, this indicates that nobody in the nation can use the platform for any kind of employment. Users that have the programme loaded on their device appear to experience this. VLC Media Player allegedly has a ban on all significant ISPs, including ACTFibernet, Jio, Vodafone-idea, and others.