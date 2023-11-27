Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned mutual qualities among all Apple employees, which are also desired from job candidates, in a recent podcast interview with Dua Lipa.

Every year, thousands of people try to get into Apple -the ultimate dream for tech lovers, but not many succeed. In an interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about characteristics or qualities needed to get a job at the tech giant. And in his response, he mentioned skills such as the ability to work in a team, creativity, and curiosity.

Cook was attending a podcast interview hosted by singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

Talking about mutual characteristics shared by all Apple employees, Cook said that they all believe in a single idea. He elaborated on it, “The feeling of working with people who bring out the best in you is incredible and fundamentally, we all believe that one plus one equals three." He added, "Your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own."

Later, he talked about how collaboration is an important skill. The Apple CEO said that one of the qualities that he looks for in prospective employees is collaboration. "Can they really collaborate? Do they deeply believe that 1 plus 1 equals three?," he added.

On being asked if people needed a degree or amazing coding skills compulsorily to work at Apple, he replied that Apple hired people from "all walks of life" and that includes people with a college degree or without. Cook added that even though he considers coding to be an essential skill for everyone, Apple has hired people who lack coding skills or don't regularly use coding.

While mentioning other skills that he looks for in Apple employees, Cook said that he wants inquisitive people who are not scared of asking questions. He added that he goes for people who are creative and team players.



