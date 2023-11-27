Headlines

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual drilling begins, parts of auger machine removed from rubble

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

10 biggest flops of Salman Khan

9 Countries with most neighbours

7 tips to manage pcos and pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Bobby Deol trolled mercilessly for saying he, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra are given 'raw deal' in Bollywood: 'What a crybaby'

Yash Johar told Sanjay Dutt 'main road pe aa gaya hun' when Karan Johar...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned mutual qualities among all Apple employees, which are also desired from job candidates, in a recent podcast interview with Dua Lipa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every year, thousands of people try to get into Apple -the ultimate dream for tech lovers, but not many succeed. In an interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about characteristics or qualities needed to get a job at the tech giant. And in his response, he mentioned skills such as the ability to work in a team, creativity, and curiosity.

Cook was attending a podcast interview hosted by singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. 

Talking about mutual characteristics shared by all Apple employees, Cook said that they all believe in a single idea. He elaborated on it, “The feeling of working with people who bring out the best in you is incredible and fundamentally, we all believe that one plus one equals three." He added, "Your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own."

Later, he talked about how collaboration is an important skill. The Apple CEO said that one of the qualities that he looks for in prospective employees is collaboration. "Can they really collaborate? Do they deeply believe that 1 plus 1 equals three?," he added.

On being asked if people needed a degree or amazing coding skills compulsorily to work at Apple, he replied that Apple hired people from "all walks of life" and that includes people with a college degree or without. Cook added that even though he considers coding to be an essential skill for everyone, Apple has hired people who lack coding skills or don't regularly use coding.

While mentioning other skills that he looks for in Apple employees, Cook said that he wants inquisitive people who are not scared of asking questions. He added that he goes for people who are creative and team players.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

    Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

    Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Schedule, team line-ups, free live streaming; check all details here

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 23% of candidates have criminal cases against them, says ADR

    Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE