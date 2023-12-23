This is the most deleted app of 2023, its not X/Twitter, Threads, Facebook

According to a recent report by US-based tech firm TRG Datacentres, over 1 million people worldwide searched 'how to delete (my) Instagram account' each month in 2023, marking a significant shift in user priorities.

The research, which analysed trends over 12 months, showcased Instagram at the forefront with 10,20,000 people looking to delete their accounts.

This surpasses other popular platforms, with Snapchat following at 1,28,500, Twitter at 12,300, Telegram at 71,700, Facebook at 49,000, TikTok at 24,900, YouTube at 12,500, WhatsApp at 4,950, and WeChat at 2,090.

Chris Hinkle, Chief Technical Officer at TRG Datacentres, stated, "Instagram's distinction as the most deleted app in 2023 echoes a shifting landscape in social media preferences. It shows a dynamic shift in user priorities, signaling a demand for platforms that resonate more authentically and cater to evolving needs."

While Instagram continues to boast over 2 billion users worldwide, the report suggests that developments over the years, an influx of advertisements, and influencers using the platform for brand promotions may be contributing to the decline.

The researchers caution that if this trend of a million people seeking to delete the app each month persists, it could spell trouble for the once-popular application.

In contrast, Snapchat, launched in 2011 and popular among Gen Z, also saw a substantial number of users, around 1,30,000 per month, seeking to delete their accounts. Despite this, the platform maintains a user base of approximately 750 million worldwide.