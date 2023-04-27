Tech firm offering internship stipend more than salary of many Indian CEOs, IPL players

Internship stipend

Paid internships are not very popular in a country like India and in some sectors, the intern has to pay the company in order to work with them. Luckily that isn’t the culture everywhere and there are many tech firms across the globe that offer a handsome pay to the intern which is higher than the salary of an average Indian employee. Glassdoor, the platform where employees review their companies, have prepared a list of top 25 firms with the highest paying internships. The stipend offered by the company leading the chart will blow your mind. As per the Glassdoor report, a digital payment company Stripe offered a monthly stipend of Rs 7.40 lakh ($9,064) to an intern. This means that the intern will be able to earn more than Rs 81 lakh ($100,000) in a year

Stripe is not the only tech company in the list. Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft and others are also part of this list. Glassdoor has ranked the 25 highest-paying internships to help students and new grads identify companies that have been known to pay interns top dollar. While the tech industry, among others, has taken recent hits with layoffs, this list offers hope for those hoping to at least get their foot in the door through an internship.

The list is dominated by 16 tech companies, from social giants like Meta, Snap, and TikTok, to fintech companies like Stripe and Coinbase, to household tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. Beyond tech, the list includes five finance companies like Citi and Capital One, three consulting firms including Bain & Company and McKinsey & Company, and Rivian, the only company in auto manufacturing.