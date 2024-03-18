Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

Ashwin seeks help from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024, requests for…

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Tech vs Reckless: Can cars outsmart drivers?

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

Ashwin seeks help from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024, requests for…

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Tips for celebrating safe and healthy Holi

10 poorest countries in the world

Health benefits of lauki juice 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

HomeTechnology

Technology

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be adopted by major players including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi and Xiaomi, with commercial devices expected to be announced soon.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 02:15 PM IST

article-main
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chip-maker Qualcomm on Monday announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Android flagship smartphones.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be adopted by major players including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi and Xiaomi, with commercial devices expected to be announced soon.

The key features include support for generative AI features, always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity and lossless high-definition sound, said the company.

The platform supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano.

“With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives.” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies.

The first device with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is expected to be announced this month.

William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation, President of International Business Department, GM of Xiaomi Brand, said the new mobile platform will “allow us to provide our customers with a personalized premium experience, all thanks to generative AI”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta dazzle in sizzling gowns at Ambani's Roman Holi bash

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Meet man whose company purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1200 crore, once small pipe-maker in…

Virat Kohli video calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB clinch maiden WPL title, pic goes viral

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23 by Delhi court

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement