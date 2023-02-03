OnePlus mocks Apple iPhone Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

OnePlus mocks Apple iPhone Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone is always in the line of fire when Samsung or any other company launches a new flagship smartphone. But this time around Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the frontline in a series of attacks launched by OnePlus ahead of the OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphones. During the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, the OnePlus USA Twitter handle was constantly sharing its take on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It also shared a poster of the OnePlus 11 5G that reads ‘Like the “Pro, Max, Ultra”. But not overpriced.’ The tweet is a direct dig at Apple iPhone Pro, Apple iPhone Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model that is quite expensive than other flagship smartphones available in the market.

OnePlus believes that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is overpriced and it is luring Samsung users to buy the ‘affordable’ OnePlus 11 by offering extra trade-in credit. In one of the tweets, OnePlus lauded Samsung for making great dishwashers, vacuums, TVs, microwaves, washers, and air purifiers but it was quite unhappy from the design and the exclusion of charging brick from the package.

OnePlus is claiming that its upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 5G will be a better deal overall keeping the specifications and price in mind. The OnePlus 11 5G will be launched on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event alongside OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Pad. The company has already revealed key specs of OnePlus 11R and other details about the upcoming devices have been leaked online. After all the mocking, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus prices its upcoming flagship device.