Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

OnePlus mocks Apple iPhone Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

OnePlus is claiming that its upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 5G will be a better deal overall keeping the specifications and price in mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

OnePlus mocks Apple iPhone Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of OnePlus 11 launch
OnePlus mocks Apple iPhone Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone is always in the line of fire when Samsung or any other company launches a new flagship smartphone. But this time around Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the frontline in a series of attacks launched by OnePlus ahead of the OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphones. During the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, the OnePlus USA Twitter handle was constantly sharing its take on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It also shared a poster of the OnePlus 11 5G that reads ‘Like the “Pro, Max, Ultra”. But not overpriced.’ The tweet is a direct dig at Apple iPhone Pro, Apple iPhone Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model that is quite expensive than other flagship smartphones available in the market.

OnePlus believes that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is overpriced and it is luring Samsung users to buy the ‘affordable’ OnePlus 11 by offering extra trade-in credit. In one of the tweets, OnePlus lauded Samsung for making great dishwashers, vacuums, TVs, microwaves, washers, and air purifiers but it was quite unhappy from the design and the exclusion of charging brick from the package.

OnePlus is claiming that its upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 5G will be a better deal overall keeping the specifications and price in mind. The OnePlus 11 5G will be launched on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event alongside OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Pad. The company has already revealed key specs of OnePlus 11R and other details about the upcoming devices have been leaked online. After all the mocking, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus prices its upcoming flagship device.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.