Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and he is chairperson of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of more than Rs 16.29 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries is involved in a wide range of businesses through its several subsidiaries. One such Mukesh Ambani’s app has now secured top spot in a latest Apple list for the Indian market. Apple is recognising most popular apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localised for users in more than 35 countries and regions. When it comes to top free iPad apps, JioCinema is at the top of the list followed by YouTube and Google Chrome. Announced by Mukesh Ambani in 2016, JioCinema started with a bunch of movies and shows but it recorded a significant jump after it started to livestream big sporting events such as FIFA World Cup, Indian Premier League (IPL) and others.

JioCinema made it to the the top of Apple’s list due to key Mukesh Ambani’s strategy of providing services for free or at a very minimal cost. As JioCinema was showing few of the biggest sports tournaments for free, its rival Disney+ Hotstar recorded a major loss in terms of subscribers.

JioCinema also launched a premium plan earlier this year and partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery and brought many of key titles from Disney+ Hotstar to its platform. Now, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly in talks with Walt Disney Co to merge their Indian media operations in a massive deal to take on Netflix and Prime Video.