Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Microsoft Windows 11 live captions feature gets support for more languages with latest update

Live captions can be turned on with the WIN + Ctrl + L keyboard shortcut, or from the quick settings accessibility flyout via Quick Settings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Microsoft Windows 11 live captions feature gets support for more languages with latest update
Microsoft Windows 11

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is releasing "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25300" to the Dev Channel, which includes more languages support for Windows 11’s live captions feature.

The live captions feature was first released in September last year, but only provided captions in English, with a focus on English (United States), the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"In this build, live captions gains the ability to also provide captions in Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and other English dialects."

Moreover, the company will add more languages as they become available.

Live captions can be turned on with the WIN + Ctrl + L keyboard shortcut, or from the quick settings accessibility flyout via Quick Settings.

Live captions will prompt users to download the necessary speech recognition support when users turn them on for the first time, in order to allow on-device captioning.

If speech recognition support is not available in the users` preferred Windows language or if they want support in other languages, they will be able to download speech recognition support for live captions by navigating to Settings > Time & Language > Language & region.

The company is also trying out "different treatments for snap layouts" with Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

"We are investigating ways to improve the discoverability and usage of the snap layouts such as decreasing the hover time required to invoke the flyout when you mouse over the maximum/restore button in an app`s title bar," the tech giant said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.