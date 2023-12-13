Headlines

iQoo 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched in India, priced at Rs…

iQoo 12 comes equipped with a high-definition 144Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP + 50MP + 64MP triple rear camera system with 3000nits peak brightness display, and immersive gaming features.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Technology brand iQoo has launched a new smartphone — iQoo 12, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India. Priced at Rs 52,999 (effective price: Rs 49,999) for 12GB+256GB and Rs 57,999 (effective price: Rs 54,999) for the 16GB+512GB variant, the new smartphone will be available on iQoo E-store and Amazon.in from December 14 in two colour options – Legend and Alpha.

Priority Pass consumers can exclusively complete their purchase of iQoo 12 from Wednesday.

“With the iQoo 12, an ultimate dual chip smartphone that packs unparalleled power with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Supercomputing Chip Q1 and excellent camera system capabilities in an elegant design, we aim to continue adding such high-performance products to the array,” Nipun Marya, CEO – iQoo India said in a statement.

The smartphone comes equipped with a high-definition 144Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP + 50MP + 64MP triple rear camera system with 3000nits peak brightness display, and immersive gaming features.

The device also comes equipped with an Extended RAM feature, which adds up to 16GB of extended virtual memory (12GB + 16GB = 26GB | 16GB + 16GB = 32GB) to ensure stronger, smoother performance overall — supporting up to 36 apps running in the background, the company said.

“This power-packed device not only redefines benchmarks in performance but also showcases cutting-edge design and camera performance,” said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Televisions, Amazon India.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the iQoo 12 Alpha Version stands out with its use of the novel fluorite AG glass, however, in the iQoo 12 Legend Edition — the visionary designers explored numerous creative paths, culminating in the adoption of a legendary tricolour pattern, employing a dotted label design technique.

The iQoo 12 features the all-new Android 14 based on Funtouch OS.

It comes with all the benefits introduced in the new Android version, with a unique iQoo twist to deliver an enhanced experience. Further, iQoo 12 will also offer consumers with 3+4 years of Android and security updates.

