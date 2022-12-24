iPhone, iPad, iMac: Why names of Apple devices start with 'i'? Know story behind iconic symbol

Steve Jobs with an iPhone

Apple products have been highly desirable for a long time because of its sleek design, state-of-the-art technology, and track record for innovation. Products from Apple, such as the iPod, iPad, iMac, and iPhone, are often seen as status symbols due to their reputation for high quality and sleek design. With its dedication to design and user experience, Apple has become one of the most successful and well-known technology companies in the world.

What is the origin of the 'i'?

The iMac, Apple's first I device, debuted in 1998. The internet's meteoric rise to prominence as a primary selling factor for PCs has barely begun.

Apple took advantage of this trend by making it simpler and faster to connect the iMac to the internet than its rivals. The iMac's main selling feature was its sleek design. Of course, it also has a modern and small design, at least in relation to other computers available at the time.

During the iMac's launch, Apple co-founder and ex-CEO Steve Jobs claimed the computer was made so that people might take use of the internet's infinite potential. This is why 'i' meant 'internet' and 'Mac' meant 'Macintosh'. But Jobs was quick to point out that it wasn't even close to being the only thing the letter 'i' could imply. On a slide, he discussed the many uses of the prefix.

In a nutshell, they were:

Internet : As we discussed above.

: As we discussed above. Individual : With Apple's iMac, users can express themselves and exude personality.

: With Apple's iMac, users can express themselves and exude personality. Instruct : Ensure that the product is used as a learning tool both in and outside of the classroom.

: Ensure that the product is used as a learning tool both in and outside of the classroom. Inform : Using the internet on a Macintosh can offer a lot of opportunities for learning.

: Using the internet on a Macintosh can offer a lot of opportunities for learning. Inspire: iMac was designed to inspire users to create amazing content and products.

When Apple's current CEO, Tim Cook, introduced the Apple Watch in 2014, the corporation started moving away from the 'i' route. Then Apple dropped the AirPods, then the AirTags, and one never knows what's next from Apple.