Instagram down for many users across India, second major outage this month

Instagram down

Instagram is down for thousands of users across the country right now. Users of popular social media platforms are not able to access the service right now. It is with noticing that this is the second major Instagram outage this month. #InstagramDown has started to trend on Twitter as users are jumping to Elon Musk owned microblogging platform to confirm the outage. As of now, the company has not revealed any details related to the outage but as reported by users on Twitter, Instagram is showing an error message that reads “Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.”

Ookla backed outage monitoring platform Downdetector also saw a sudden surge in reports of Instagram outage. The reports of Instagram going down started to rise at around 11:20 am on June 16.

Similar outage was reported on the Meta owned social networking platform earlier this month on June 9. Usually Instagram outages are not that long and it can be expected that you will be able to see Reels and stories of your friends again shortly.