Infinix Note 12i budget smartphone goes on sale in India via Flipkart: Price, specifications and more

Infinix Note 12i.

Infinix recently launched the Infinix Note 12i in India and the new Note 12 series is now available for purchase in India. The 5G phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP camera. It comes with 4GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 7GB through the virtual RAM feature. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Note 12i.

Infinix Note 12i: Price

The Infinix Note 12i will be sold in India exclusively via Flipkart. The Infinix Note 12i is priced at Rs 9,999 and it is offered in three colour alternatives: Force Black, Metaverse Blue, and Alpine White. Additionally, customers can avail Rs 1000 cashback on Note 12i by the availing benefit of the Jio Exclusive Program.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Infinix Note 12i features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 92% screen-to-body ratio and 1000 NITS of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset that features an Arm Cortex A75 Octa-core CPU clocking frequency up to 2GHz and Arm Mali G52 GPU clocked up to 1GHz. The smartphone comes with up to 7GB of expandable RAM (4GB LPDDR4X RAM with +3GB) and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be extended up to 2TB.

When it comes to cameras, Infinix Note 12i features a triple camera set-up along with Quad LED Flash, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP ultra-night camera with f/1.6 aperture +2MP Depth Camera and an AI lens. The device sports an 8MP selfie camera with Dual LED flash. The Note 12i sports a 5000mAh battery which is backed by 33W supercharging support.