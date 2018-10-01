Huawei Y9 (2019) goes official with 4 cameras and Kirin 710 SoC

Huawei has quietly unveiled a new smartphone called the Huawei Y9 (2019). It will be available in Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, and Aurora Purple color variants, later this month in China. At the moment, there is no information provided about price and availability in other regions.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.5-inch FullView Display. It will be powered by a Kirin 710 processor and will be available in two RAM variants - 4GB and 6GB. It will be available in 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. It can be further expanded via microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2, the device features four cameras – two towards the back, and two at the front. The dual rear camera setup includes 16MP and 2MP sensors, while towards the front; the setup includes a pair of 13MP and 2MP sensors. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS/GLONASS. A 4000mAh battery completes the package.

Huawei has had an action-packed keynote at IFA this year as well, revealing the chipset that took three years to build, a smart speaker to rival the big brands, new P20 color variants -- including leather -- and the release date for the latest Mate 20 series.

Huawei's AI Cube is the first smart speaker from the brand, which could become the leading Chinese variant if Xiaomi doesn't push harder into this space. For the moment, Google Home is the top seller with Amazon Echo devices in second place -- next year's reports have yet to determine Apple's position with its HomePod or whether Samsung's Bixby will be a hit.

But with nods to Google Home's design and Alexa's voice, plus a WiFi router, and voila, you have the AI Cube. And if it hadn't have been for router-brand Netgear announcing its Orbi Voice ‘WiFi meets Hifi' smartspeaker at IFA too, the Huawei model may have been a first.

It remains unclear how the device will compare in terms of price, and other specs are also unknown. Huawei did reveal that it would be released in Europe toward the holiday season at the end of the year -- with availability or a timeframe for US or China not revealed at this point. Huawei CEO Richard Yu also presented the brand's hotly anticipated chipset -- Kirin 980 -- claimed to be better than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 in every way (except GPU, then you need a Turbo version).

In short, it's smaller, faster and more efficient and should make mobile games and streaming smoother even with weak connectivity. This is a key element of the Huawei strategy as it gives the brand a competing product to that found in most Android flagship phones. Speaking of flagships, Huawei is so happy with the sales of its P20 & P20 Pro -- over 10 million shipments in five months -- that it is releasing more color options.