Hardik Pandya’s mysterious yellow smartphone revealed, launching on February 6

Hardik Pandya, the Indian T20 cricket team captain, is trending on social media once again after securing a thrilling win against New Zealand in the second match of the T20 series. The T20 series in the New Zealand tour of India currently stands at 1-1 and the series decider will be played tomorrow (February 1). Ahead of the match, Hardik Pandya is going viral on social media platforms but not for his cricketing performance but for his smartphone. Last week Hardik Pandya was spotted using a mysterious yellow coloured smartphone. The image of Hardik Pandya with the phone left his fans and tech enthusiasts confused. Now, it has been revealed that the phone in Hardik Pandya’s hand was the Poco X5 Pro and the cricketer got access to the device right ahead of launch.

Poco has announced that it is launching the Poco X5 Pro smartphone in India on February 6 and Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador for the smartphone. The Poco X5 Pro will be exclusively sold in India via Flipkart and the launch event of the smartphone will be livestreamed for viewers across the country.

The Poco X5 Pro is already available in China and the company has not officially revealed the specifications of the smartphone in India. As per the teaser image, the Poco X5 Pro sports a large camera module at the rear just like other Poco smartphones. It gets a triple camera setup with 108MP primary sensor.