Happy New Year 2023 stickers on WhatsApp: Know how to download, send New Year wishes to loved ones

After the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war being triggered in 2022, many of us can’t wait to ring in the New Year 2023 with positive vibes and a fresh start. Everyone is out celebrating the New Year with friends and family, starting the new year with the people that they love.

As the entire country is gearing up to ring in the New Year 2023, many find themselves scrambling for New Year wishes and quotes at the last moment. But, the best way to wish your family a Happy New Year 2023 is through colourful and whimsical WhatsApp stickers.

Popular social networking platform WhatsApp has a brand new collection of stickers for New Year 2023 which you can share with your friends and family. It must be noted that you must update your WhatsApp to the latest version to avail of the stickers.

There are only 12 default WhatsApp Stickers packs available on the app, but one can always go to the Google Play Store or create their own stickers to have fun with their family and friends. Here is how you and send your own personalized WhatsApp stickers as a New Year’s wish this year.

Happy New Year 2023 WhatsApp stickers download

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your android mobile.

Step 2: Type in ‘Happy New Year Sticker packs’ in the search bar and download the sticker pack.

Step 3: Once the sticker pack is downloaded on your device, open your WhatsApp and add it to your account.

Step 4: Tap on the + option to add the sticker pack to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Now you can go to any contact and send the desired Happy New Year 2023 stickers to them.

Step 6: Similar steps can also be followed to send Happy New Year stickers on Instagram.

