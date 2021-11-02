Good news! Apple iPhone 13 prices slashed ahead of Diwali 2021 - Check reduced price here

Diwali 2021 is certainly going to be better for fans of Apple iPhones. The iPhone 13, which was initially priced at Rs 79,990, can be purchased for a discount of up to Rs 9,000, Apple's India website. With older models of iPhones available for exchange, the Apple iPhone 13 might get even cheaper. For your older iPhones, the website will pay up to Rs 46,120. Simply enter the serial number of your current iPhone onto the homepage to check the status.

You can also save up to Rs 31,120 on iPhone 12, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max could save you Rs 36,485. The highest price is Rs 46,120 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max from last year, and the lowest price is Rs 2,810 for the iPhone SE first generation. Your Android cellphones can also be exchanged.

iPhone 13 variants:

The entry-level iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB storage starts from Rs 69,900. The 256GB version will cost Rs 79,900 and the 512GB option is for Rs 99,900. A price cut of up to Rs 9,000 can be availed on exchange of earlier iPhones.

The iPhone 13 128GB will cost Rs 79,900 while the 256GB option can be bought for Rs 89,900. iPhone 13 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900. Apple offers trade-in value of Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 on iPhone 13 across storage options.

For the iPhone 13 Pro, buyers will have to pay Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB option, Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB option, Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage option and Rs 1,69,900 for the new 1TB storage option. iPhone 13 Pro colours include Silver, Gold, Graphite, and the new Sierra Blue. Buyers can avail a trade-in value of Rs 9,000 and Rs 46,120 for earlier iPhone or a smartphone.

Finally, iPhone 13 Pro Max models will cost Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,39,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,59,900 for 512GB and Rs 1,79,900 for 1TB. The colour options and trade-in value are the same as iPhone 13 Pro.