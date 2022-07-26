DNA Explainer: What is 5G spectrum auction? How fast will it be?

Representational Image

India is set to take a big leap towards the 5G era with its biggest-ever auction of spectrum that carries telephone and internet data signals that began today.

A total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore is up for bidding, with participation from four entities -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks, a subsidiary of the Adani Group.

The 5G spectrum, for which the auction has kicked off, offers ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G), lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.

Which bands are on auction?

A total of 72,097.85 MHz (72 GHz) of spectrum with a validity of 20 years is up for action from today. The auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

“It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by telecom service providers to roll out 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services,” according to a statement by the Union Cabinet issued last month.

What spectrum do telecom operators require?

Spectrums in the range of 400 MHz to 4 GHz are considered the most optimum for telecom purposes as operators.

For domestic mobile technology, 2G services rely on the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands, 3G uses 900 MHz and 2100 MHz, 4G uses 850 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz, and 5G uses 3.5MHz and 700 MHz bands.

Who are the bidders?

According to the Department of Telecom, Gautam Adani-led Adani Data Networks, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G auction.

They have submitted earnest money deposits (EMDs) — a key marker of bidding intent — to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Reliance Jio has put in Rs 14,000 crore, compared to Rs 5,500 crore by Bharti Airtel, Rs 2,200 crore by Vodafone Idea, and Rs 100 crore by the Adani Group.

How fast will 5G be?

Technology experts believe that users will be able to download a 5GB movie in just 35 seconds using 5G internet as against 40 minutes in 4G; 2 hours in 3G and 2.8 days in 2G.

When can people start using 5G in India?

With the 5G spectrum auctions taking place now, it is expected that 5G services will be rolled out later this year itself, or by early 2023 at the latest. Earlier this year, the Airtel CTO had said that the telecom operator will launch its 5G services within 2-4 months after the auctions are concluded.