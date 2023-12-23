Headlines

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

In this sale, you can buy Samsung Galaxy S22 5G and S21 FE 5G with a discount of more than 50%. These phones can also be yours with attractive bank discounts and bank offers. Read the details here.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Winter Fest on Flipkart has begun, offering the greatest deal on Samsung Galaxy S series 5G phones until December 31 for less than half the price. You may get Samsung Galaxy S series phones at steep discounts during this deal, which ends on December 31, along with bank and exchange offers.

There would be another opportunity if you could not purchase phones at steep discounts during Flipkart's Big Year-End Sale and Super Value Days. As, on Flipkart, Winter Fest has begun. Almost all companies offer huge discounts on smartphones during this sale, which ends on December 31. However, if you're considering purchasing a high-end Samsung phone, this sale offers an excellent offer.

In this sale, you can buy Samsung Galaxy S22 5G and S21 FE 5G with a discount of more than 50%. These phones can also be yours with attractive bank discounts and bank offers. Read the details here.

Saumsung Galaxy 21FE 5G

This phone with 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM costs Rs 69,999. You may purchase it for Rs 32,999 during the sale after a discount. Additionally, the company is offering a 10% extra discount on this phone in the bank deal. With the exchange offer, you may purchase this phone for up to Rs 25,350. Users would also receive an extra Rs 3,000 in savings on a few chosen models.

In terms of specifications, this Samsung 5G phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. Two 12-megapixel and one 8-megapixel camera are used for taking pictures. OIS, or optical image stabilization, is a feature of the phone's primary camera. This phone's selfie camera has 32 megapixels.

Talking about the battery, the phone has a 4500mAh battery included. In terms of hardware, this phone has a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Saumsung Galaxy S225G

This Samsung phone is being offered at a 56% discount. This device was originally listed for Rs 85,999, but with the sale, it is now available only for Rs 36,999. It includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. 10% more will be given to you in the bank offer.

In addition, there will be a discount. In the swap deal, the business gives customers a discount of up to Rs 25,550.

On certain models, you will also receive an extra discount of Rs 3,000. There is a 6.1-inch full HD+ display on this Samsung phone. In addition, the phone has a 50-megapixel triple camera configuration offered by the manufacturer. There is a 3700mAh battery in this phone. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powers this phone.

