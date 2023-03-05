‘Bard is not Search’: Jack Krawczyk, product leader for Google Bard AI, clarifies

Google, the world's largest tech giant recently launched ‘Bard’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot amid the ongoing layoffs around the world. After the Bard announcement, Google staff members made fun of the firm and CEO Sundar Pichai and described the company's initial public presentation as "rushed," "botched," and "un-Googley."

The impact from the company's botched unveiling of its artificial intelligence engine, Bard, last month is still being dealt with by Google officials, but their attempts to clear up the problem are further confusing the workforce.

According to audio acquired by CNBC, an all-hands meeting was held on Thursday during which firm leaders responded to inquiries from Dory, the company's internal forum, regarding problems with Bard.

In his first all-hands presentation on Thursday, Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Bard, responded to the following query from Dory and said, “Bard and ChatGPT are large language models, not knowledge models. They are great at generating human-sounding text, they are not good at ensuring their text is fact-based.”

(Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar Linkage: List of people exempted from linking process, what to do if you still want to link documents)

As soon as the question was addressed, Krawczyk said, "I just want to be very clear: Bard is not search. It’s an experiment that’s a collaborative AI service that we talked about.”

He continued by saying that the product's charm is around being a creative partner that will, among other things, help ignite creativity and sate curiosity. He added that users cannot be prevented from attempting to utilise it as a search engine.

He said that Google is still accommodating users who wish to utilise it for search purposes and that the business has created a brand-new feature for internal use called "Search It."

Krawczyk directed users to stay away from search-like results. “As Jack said, Bard is really separate from search. We do have a pretty long history of bringing LLMs into search,” Elizabeth Reid, vice president of engineering for search said, citing models named Bert and Mum.

Google is working to bring these latest AI advancements into their products, starting with Search, read in a blog post.