Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

‘Bard is not Search’: Jack Krawczyk, product leader for Google Bard AI, clarifies

Following the Bard announcement, Google staff members made fun of both the firm and CEO Sundar Pichai and criticised the company's initial public presentation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

‘Bard is not Search’: Jack Krawczyk, product leader for Google Bard AI, clarifies
‘Bard is not Search’: Jack Krawczyk, product leader for Google Bard AI, clarifies

Google, the world's largest tech giant recently launched ‘Bard’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot amid the ongoing layoffs around the world. After the Bard announcement, Google staff members made fun of the firm and CEO Sundar Pichai and described the company's initial public presentation as "rushed," "botched," and "un-Googley." 

The impact from the company's botched unveiling of its artificial intelligence engine, Bard, last month is still being dealt with by Google officials, but their attempts to clear up the problem are further confusing the workforce.

According to audio acquired by CNBC, an all-hands meeting was held on Thursday during which firm leaders responded to inquiries from Dory, the company's internal forum, regarding problems with Bard.

In his first all-hands presentation on Thursday, Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Bard, responded to the following query from Dory and said, “Bard and ChatGPT are large language models, not knowledge models. They are great at generating human-sounding text, they are not good at ensuring their text is fact-based.”

(Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar Linkage: List of people exempted from linking process, what to do if you still want to link documents)

As soon as the question was addressed, Krawczyk said, "I just want to be very clear: Bard is not search. It’s an experiment that’s a collaborative AI service that we talked about.”

He continued by saying that the product's charm is around being a creative partner that will, among other things, help ignite creativity and sate curiosity. He added that users cannot be prevented from attempting to utilise it as a search engine.

He said that Google is still accommodating users who wish to utilise it for search purposes and that the business has created a brand-new feature for internal use called "Search It."

Krawczyk directed users to stay away from search-like results. “As Jack said, Bard is really separate from search. We do have a pretty long history of bringing LLMs into search,” Elizabeth Reid, vice president of engineering for search said, citing models named Bert and Mum.

Google is working to bring these latest AI advancements into their products, starting with Search, read in a blog post.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.