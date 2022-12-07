Search icon
Apple planning to launch its most expensive product in 2026, to be priced around Rs 80 lakh

Currently, Apple’s most expensive product is the top of the line Mac Pro which costs over Rs 50 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

The testing will likely begin in 2025 ahead of launch in 2026. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple is planning to launch its most expensive product in 2026 and the Cupertino based tech giant is aiming to keep the price of the product below Rs 80 lakh so that it can appeal to a wider audience. Currently, Apple’s most expensive product is the top of the line Mac Pro which costs over Rs 50 lakh but as per latest report by Bloomberg, Apple is gearing up to launch the much awaited Apple car in 2026 which will be the brand’s most expensive product till date.

The Apple car has been in the works for quite a long time now. The rumoured autonomous vehicle plan has gone through some rough patches under numerous leadership over the years. Earlier the vehicle was said to have a revolutionary design with no steering wheel or pedals, however the latest report suggests that the company has shifted towards a more traditional approach.

Bloomberg suggests that Apple’s main rival in the car market will be Elon Musk. Tesla cars price starts at $47,000 and it goes up to $100,000. If Apple Car’s base model is priced at around $100,000 it will directly stack against Tesla's higher-end Model S.

The report suggests that Apple Car was supposed to be priced over $120,000, however the company is planning to keep the prices of the vehicle down due to limitations on the autonomous driving functionality. According to the report, the company will finalise the design of the car by next year. The testing will likely begin in 2025 ahead of launch in 2026.

