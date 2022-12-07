Gymkhana 2022: This is the wildest stunt video you'll see today, Rohit Shetty should take notes

The latest Gymkhana video is definitely the wildest thing you’ll see today.

Gymkhana 2022 is here. After almost 2 years, Travis Pastrana is back with another wild stunt video for Hoonigan Media Machine. After showing his driving skills in Subaru STI in 2022, Pastrana went berserk in Florida in a 862HP Subaru Wagon. As per Hoonigan, it is one of the most rowdy Gymkhana videos ever. In the viral video that gained more than 1.3 million views in less than 14 hours, Travis Pastrana can be seen driving a customised Subaru near a jet, a chopper, boats, a scoot-ski and more things that you can not forget. We have seen some crazy stunts in Bollywood movies and few of the best car stunts can be seen in the movies directed by Rohit Shetty, however the action in the latest Gymkhana video is definitely the wildest thing you’ll see today. Watch the viral stunt video below.





Netizens have gone berserk since the video was uploaded. “This is the ABSOLUTE BEST Gymkhana ever! More action in 10 minutes and 26 seconds than all of the FAF movies combined! Oh and there is not any CGI in this unlike FAF.” a YouTube user wrote in comments. The customised Subaru features a tubular spaceframe, rally suspension, carbon fiber body and flat-four engine.

The drift in the Gymkhana 2022 will leave you in awe and the jump over the helicopter is unlike anything you have ever seen.