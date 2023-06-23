Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone users get ‘emergency update’, Indian government issues high risk warning

The update comes with appropriate patches to protect Apple iPhone users and the Indian government wants you to install the latest update immediately.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Apple iPhone users get ‘emergency update’, Indian government issues high risk warning
Apple iPhone users in India at risk

Apple iPhones are now more popular than ever and these phones are known for their features, camera and especially security. Apple regularly rolls out updates to keep its users safe from threats. Following that path Apple iPhone users have received an ‘emergency update’ that can protect them from newly discovered dangerous vulnerabilities about which the Indian government has also issued a high severity warning. Apple has started to roll out an iOS 16.5.1 update for eligible iPhone users. The update comes with appropriate patches to protect Apple iPhone users and the Indian government wants you to install the latest update immediately.

As revealed by Apple, the new iOS update comes with fixes for vulnerabilities that can be used for system attacks by hackers. These vulnerabilities exist in Apple iOS due to improper input validation in Kernel; improper checks or improper state W management issues in WebKit. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target system.

For customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available. To avoid any swindling, you should install the latest iOS 16.5.1 as soon as possible.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.