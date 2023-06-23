Apple iPhone users get ‘emergency update’, Indian government issues high risk warning

Apple iPhone users in India at risk

Apple iPhones are now more popular than ever and these phones are known for their features, camera and especially security. Apple regularly rolls out updates to keep its users safe from threats. Following that path Apple iPhone users have received an ‘emergency update’ that can protect them from newly discovered dangerous vulnerabilities about which the Indian government has also issued a high severity warning. Apple has started to roll out an iOS 16.5.1 update for eligible iPhone users. The update comes with appropriate patches to protect Apple iPhone users and the Indian government wants you to install the latest update immediately.

As revealed by Apple, the new iOS update comes with fixes for vulnerabilities that can be used for system attacks by hackers. These vulnerabilities exist in Apple iOS due to improper input validation in Kernel; improper checks or improper state W management issues in WebKit. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target system.

For customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available. To avoid any swindling, you should install the latest iOS 16.5.1 as soon as possible.