Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped to get larger display

Apple iPhone 16 lineup is believed to also get five smartphones that includes Apple iPhone 16, Apple iPhone 16 Plus, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 16 Ultra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Apple

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bigger screen than the current Pro models in the company’s portfolio, a new report claims. As per Display Supply Chain Consultants’ analyst Ross Young, the company is planning to increase the size of its flagship models from next year. Young believes that Apple iPhone 16 Pro will have a larger 6.3-inch display and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will have an even larger 6.9-inch screen. According to Young, the screen sizes of the iPhone are currently rounded off, and the exact sizes will be revealed later this month. If the rumours turns out to be true, it will be the first time Apple adopted such a large display size for the iPhone lineup.

Apple iPhone 16 lineup is believed to also get five smartphones that includes Apple iPhone 16, Apple iPhone 16 Plus, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 16 Ultra. Apart from this, the phones are expected to get better camera, battery, and performance.

Currently Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 15 series later this year. The iPhone 15 series will mark a major transition in the history of Apple as the company will have to ditch Lightning Port for USB-C port in the upcoming phones due to new EU regulations.

