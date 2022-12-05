Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart after Rs 28,000 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14 for the Indian market is locally made in the country.

Apple iPhone 14 made its debut a couple of months ago and the flagship Apple smartphone is available at the best price of Flipkart during the Apple Days that will end on December 6. The Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla model in the iPhone 14 series that also comprise iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus. The standard Apple iPhone 14 series has witnessed slow sales across the globe due its similarity with its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 feature similar design and it is difficult to differentiate between the two without diving in the settings. Although the Apple iPhone 14 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. You can buy the new Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 51,900.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 77,400 after Rs 2,500 off. In addition to that, buyers are eligible to get Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 72,400.

Buyers can further bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 51,900 as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,500 off for your old smartphone. This means that after all discounts and bank offers, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 51,900, which is a deal to steal considering the features and exclusivity of the smartphone.

Also read: Nokia 2780 Flip with 18-day battery backup and dual display launched; check features and specs here



Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by a A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor as seen on Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The device gets a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at front for selfies and video calls.