Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart after Rs 28,000 discount, check details

Although the Apple iPhone 14 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is available at a massive discount on Flipkart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart after Rs 28,000 discount, check details
Apple iPhone 14 for the Indian market is locally made in the country.

Apple iPhone 14 made its debut a couple of months ago and the flagship Apple smartphone is available at the best price of Flipkart during the Apple Days that will end on December 6. The Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla model in the iPhone 14 series that also comprise iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus. The standard Apple iPhone 14 series has witnessed slow sales across the globe due its similarity with its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 feature similar design and it is difficult to differentiate between the two without diving in the settings. Although the Apple iPhone 14 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. You can buy the new Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 51,900.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 77,400 after Rs 2,500 off. In addition to that, buyers are eligible to get Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 72,400.

Buyers can further bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 51,900 as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,500 off for your old smartphone. This means that after all discounts and bank offers, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 51,900, which is a deal to steal considering the features and exclusivity of the smartphone.

Also read: Nokia 2780 Flip with 18-day battery backup and dual display launched; check features and specs here

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by a A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor as seen on Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The device gets a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at front for selfies and video calls.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village today
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.