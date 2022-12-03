Search icon
Nokia 2780 Flip with 18-day battery backup and dual display launched; check features and specs here

Nokia launched a new phone with a dual display and 18 days long battery backup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Nokia launches new dual display | Photo: Official website

Nokia has launched a new dual-screen mobile phone, Nokia 2780 Flip. This phone has been launched in Amria initially, but soon it will be made available for Indian buyers too. The selling of new Nokia phones started on November 15 in America at $80. In India, the estimated price of this phone will be Rs 6700. 

Nokia 2780 Flip: Features

  1. Two displays, a 2.7-inch TFT display with 320*240 pixels and a 1.77-inch secondary display are available. 
  2. 512MB of internal storage with 4GB of RAM which can be expanded up to 32 GB through a micro SD card.  
  3. The single rear camera of 5 megapixels with a flashlight.
  4. Equipped with a strong battery that can last 18 days on a single charge, says the company. 

Nokia is a Finnish multinational telecommunication, information technology and consumer electronics corporation. Established in 1865, Nokia was the world's largest mobile phone and smartphone vendor in the late 90s. Due to the lack of needful upgrades, it lost its command over the market.  

