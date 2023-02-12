Apple iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 21999, iPhone 14 for only Rs 44,999 in Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day, check details

File photo

Flipkart is offering several Valentine’s Day special deals and some of these deals are really too attractive to miss. One such deal which is available on Flipkart is on the Apple iPhone 12 mini. The price of Apple iPhone 12 mini is Rs 59,999 but the smartphone is now available for sale on Flipkart only for Rs 21,999.

Flipkart’s Valentine’s Day offer on iPhone 12 mini

The price of Apple iPhone 12 mini is Rs 59,999. But as part of Valentine’s Day special deals, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available for sale for Rs 41,999. The deal becomes more attractive as Flipkart is offering Valentine’s Day special deals in which you can exchange your old smartphone on Flipkart for Apple iPhone 12 mini. The maximum discount which Flipkart is offering on exchange of old smartphone is Rs 20,000. So if you get Rs 20,000 discount on exchange of old smartphone then you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 mini for only Rs 21,999.

On the other hand, Apple iPhone 14 is also available for sale in the Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day. iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 at a starting price of 79,900. Apple iPhone 14 is now available at Rs 44,999 after Rs 34,901 off in the Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available for sale at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 13,901. In addition to this, you can get 10% off, up to Rs 1,000, on American Express, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First credit card transactions. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,999.